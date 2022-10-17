One injured in Subway shooting

Oct. 17—ASHTABULA — A customer upset over bad service fired shots Sunday night at a westside restaurant, injuring another customer.

Police say the gunfire happened around 8:45 p.m. at Subway, 1243 West Prospect Road.

"A male and female came into Subway complaining about the business across the street," Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell said. "The male threatened the [Subway] employees, 'You better not screw up my order.'"

Another customer tried to calm the angry customer, but it only enraged him, Stell said.

"He pulls out a gun, fires a shot in the air and leaves," he said. "Someone runs and locks the door."

Stell said everyone in the restaurant then started to move to the back when the suspect fired more bullets into the restaurant, striking a 17-year-old customer in the back of the leg.

Police received a 'hold-up' alarm from a Subway employee and quickly arrived on the scene, according to police reports.

The injured teen was transported by ambulance to Ashtabula County Medical Center.

Police have examined Subway's security tapes and believe they are looking for a heavy-set male in his 20s, Stell said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Ashtabula Police Department at 440-992-7172. Anonymous tips are welcome.