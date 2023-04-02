One injured in Sunday morning shooting; Lexington police investigating

Lexington police are asking for help in investigating a shooting that left a man injured early Sunday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the 2100 block of Tamarack Drive for a shooting around 3:40 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital with a non-life threatening injuries.

Police stated the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to call at 859-258-3600.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips App available at www.p3tips.com.