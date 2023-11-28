One injured, suspect in custody after SWAT situation in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — One person was shot and an alleged suspect was in custody after a SWAT situation in San Marcos on Monday, according to the San Marcos Police Department.

Around 4:30 p.m., SMPD said it received a call about someone who was shot. That person drove to a nearby hospital and was expected to survive.

The suspect was previously barricaded in an apartment at a complex on El Rio Street, according to police. SMPD said SWAT responded to the complex around 7 p.m.

Then, around 9:20 p.m., SMPD said on social media the suspect was taken into custody.

No other information was available on Monday.

