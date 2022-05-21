One injured, suspect at large following north Spokane shooting early Friday morning

May 20—A male may have been shot over a disagreement about property or money early Friday morning at a north Spokane apartment complex, deputies said.

Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies responded around 1:15 a.m. to the 6300 block of North Howard Street after reports of multiple gunshots, according to a Spokane County Sheriff's Office news release. A male, believed to be the suspect, was seen with a firearm leaving in a vehicle. He had been staying at one of the apartment units, deputies said.

Deputies located a handgun, blood and additional evidence on the south side of the apartment building, the release said.

Providence Holy Family Hospital staff told authorities a male was brought in with gunshot wounds that morning, according to the sheriff's office. His injuries were reported as potentially life-threatening but he appeared to have stabilized. Deputies and Spokane police officers responded to the hospital.

Investigators believe they identified the people involved but have not located the suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting who has not spoken with law enforcement is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference No. 10061793.