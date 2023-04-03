One injured in ‘targeted shooting’ near UNC campus in Chapel Hill

UNC Police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting near campus.

Just before 5 p.m., police put out a Carolina Alert saying one person had been injured in the shooting on Mason Farm Road just south of the university.

Police called it a “targeted” shooting and said there was no threat to the rest of the campus community.

Police did not release the name or status of the person who was shot but noted the victim was not affiliated with UNC.

Although police have not made an arrest, the alert said the suspect is a “28-year-old black male and is 6 feet tall, 180 lbs. and is wearing a white shirt, black pants and black shoes.”

Mason Farm Road was temporarily closed between Fordham Boulevard and Oteys Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the UNC Police at 919-962-8100.