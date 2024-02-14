One injured in three-vehicle crash involving Central Unified school bus in Fresno

The California Highway Patrol investigated a three-vehicle crash involving a Central Unified school bus at an intersection west of Fresno on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. at McKinley and Hayes avenues.

CHP spokesman Mike Salas said for unknown reason a white vehicle failed to yield to a school bus that was traveling on McKinley approaching Hayes. The white vehicle pulled out directly in front of the bus and the bus broadsided it. It’s unknown if the vehicle was making a turn or running the stop sign, Salas said.

A black vehicle was also caught up in the collision.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.

The bus was carrying high school students and none were injured, said Salas, who added it was not known how many students were on the bus.

Two people in the black vehicle had complaints of pain.

The road was shut down for at least an hour.