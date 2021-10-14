One injured as two dozen shots fired in Oxford

Oct. 13—OXFORD — Four people are in custody and one more is being sought after more than two dozen shots rang out in east Oxford, Tuesday evening.

Oxford police responded to multiple reports of gunshots in the 200 block of Pegues Road around 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 12. Authorities say only one person was struck, and they received a non-life-threatening injury in the Oct. 12 incident.

Police had four men in custody by Wednesday afternoon. De'Mond Campbell, 31, of Oxford, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a felon. Shawntez Draper, 30, of Oxford, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a felon. Deshawn Lewis, 26, of Oxford, was charged with possession of a weapon by a felon. Aaron Pomerlee, 25, of Oxford, was charged with accessory after the fact.

Oxford police spokesman Breck Jones said officials have also issued warrants for Deniero Buchanan, who is wanted for four counts of aggravated assault.

The investigation is ongoing, and the three in custody have not been before a judge to have bond set.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Campbell and Buchanan is urged to contact the Oxford Police Department 662-232-2400 or Lafayette County Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8477.

