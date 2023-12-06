One inmate dead at Southern New Mexico prison

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

The New Mexico Department of Corrections confirmed Tuesday evening that one man was killed at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility on Dec. 5.

The Corrections Department did not release the man’s name but said state police are investigating the death as a homicide. They said the man was discovered “with injuries suggestive of a serious assault.”

The Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility is located just east of Las Cruces near the airport.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Corrections department confirms one dead at Southern New Mexico prison