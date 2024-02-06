One Ivy League school bringing back SAT, ACT admission tests, citing evidence from study

A bicyclist passes a college tour group outside the Baker Library at Dartmouth College on April 7, 2023, in Hanover, N.H.

Dartmouth is bringing back the standardized testing requirement for undergraduate applicants, reversing a policy change made almost four years ago “in response to an unprecedented global pandemic.”

The “test-optional admission policy” implemented in June 2020 was never meant to become standard practice, but rather a “short-term” pause in light of current events, stating that other colleges and universities had also done the same, according to a statement made by Dartmouth College.

Dartmouth is the first Ivy League institution to make this move, with other Ivy League schools including Harvard, Columbia, and Cornell waiving standardized testing requirements this academic year, CBS News reported.

The return to a “required testing admission policy” starting with the Class of 2029 is backed by data collected over the four year “extended pause,” Dartmouth says.

The school cites a years-long investigation into the “role of testing in our admissions process as well as its value as a predictor of student success at Dartmouth,” as evidence to support the reactivation of a required testing policy.

“Our bottom line is simple: we believe a standardized testing requirement will improve—not detract from—our ability to bring the most promising and diverse students to our campus,” Dartmouth said in a statement.

Here’s what we know.

Study confirms that standardized testing is valuable

The research study, conducted in-house, found that standardized testing proves to be “a valuable element of Dartmouth's undergraduate application,” allowing them to admit a broader and more diverse range of students.

Dartmouth is more likely to identify “high-achieving applicants” through SAT and ACT test scores. Particularly, those who may come from “from less-resourced backgrounds.”

“It [standardized testing] is another opportunity to identify students who are the top performers in their environments, wherever they might be, according to Dartmouth.

Researchers also found that the optional-testing policy discouraged “some low-income students” from submitting testing scores even if the score “would be a significant positive signal to admissions.”

The findings “reinforce” Dartmouth’s long-standing tradition of “considering testing within our broader understanding of the candidate as a whole person.”

“Contextualized testing is an essential element of our individualized, holistic review. Of course, Dartmouth will never reduce any student to their test scores. It is simply one data point among many, but a helpful one when it is present,” Dartmouth says.

‘Holistic’ admission practices will guide future changes

Dartmouth said administrators would adhere to their “holistic admission” guidelines, first established in 1921, as they continue to make changes.

“The century-long consideration of the whole person is unquestionably as relevant as ever,” the college says.

Contextualized testing, while important, will only be one of many factors among "many quantitative and qualitative elements of our application.”

“As always, the whole person counts, as do the environmental factors each person navigates. And, as always, we will evaluate and reframe Dartmouth's undergraduate admission requirements as the data and the evidence informs us,” according to Dartmouth.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dartmouth brings back SAT, ACT admission tests for new students