One jailed, one dead after child reports drug overdose

Apr. 28—A Morgantown man is being held at North Central Regional Jail after State Police responded to a double overdose report last weekend that was allegedly called in by a 7-year-old child.

According to the criminal complaint filed by Senior Trooper V.L. Marra, once on scene troopers found "two unresponsive individuals, one male and one female."

The individuals were later identified as Steven Cody Hunter, 34, of Morgantown and Beverly Amber Wright.

Upon further investigation, police discovered the pair were the parents of the 7-year-old caller who allegedly "discovered his parents unresponsive in their bedroom, " the complaint said.

Marra also reported seeing "two clear baggies of a white powder substance stamped with an Audi logo, burnt foil, and a straw, " — which according to police is consistent with illicit drug use, specifically heroin. The items were in plain view, near the two adults and within reach of the child.

Both individuals were transported to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, however Wright was pronounced dead. Hunter was admitted as a patient, the complaint said.

Hunter is charged with child abuse or neglect creating a risk of injury. He was arraigned on Wednesday in Monongalia County Magistrate Court and is being held in jail on $75, 000 bond. A preliminary hearing is currently scheduled for May 5.