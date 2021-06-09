One jailed, one hospitalized in Etowah shooting

Jun. 9—One man is hospitalized in stable condition and another is behind bars after a shot was fired in an Etowah, Tennessee, alley among a group of people, injuring one man Monday.

Steve Austin Shadden, 43, is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and reckless endangerment, according to Etowah authorities. The victim, whose identity has not been released, is being treated at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.

According to a news release from the Etowah Police Department, officers answered a call in the area of 10th Street around 10:30 a.m. Monday where a resident said they saw three men standing in an alley, one of them armed with a handgun.

The resident heard a gunshot and saw people running from the scene, but after Etowah police searched the area there was no evidence of anyone being shot, authorities said.

A resident at a home on County Road 530 called and reported a "male gunshot victim" around 1:30 p.m. Monday, the release said. That person, said to be the alleged victim, was last listed in stable condition at the Knoxville hospital, police said.

Meanwhile, officers were told the suspect, identified as Shadden, lives in the area where the gunshot was heard and a vehicle believed to be associated with the shooting was at a home on Ohio Avenue, police said.

At the scene on Ohio Avenue, "[s]everal attempts were made by officers to have the suspect come out of the residence," the news release states. "Officers from the McMinn County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to the scene to assist."

Authorities said Shadden surrendered without incident after about 20 minutes.

Shadden appeared for arraignment on the charges Tuesday and was released on $35,000 bond, according to officials at the McMinn County Jail in Athens, Tennessee.

During his initial appearance Tuesday, Shadden asked for time to obtain his own lawyer, General Sessions Court officials said Wednesday. His next court appearance is set Aug. 4.

