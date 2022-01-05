One year after Jan. 6, where are their cases? New Englanders charged in the Capitol riots.

One year ago, the world watched in shock as angry supporters of then-President Donald Trump scaled the walls of the U.S. Capitol and stormed Senate chambers.

Among the rioters on Jan. 6, 2021 were 16 New Englanders, according to federal prosecutors, who have since been arrested and/or charged by the FBI with crimes connected to the Capitol insurgence that left five people dead and shook the nation to its core.

Among them are:

Angry supporters of President Donald Trump scale the west wall of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6.

So where are they now? Very few cases have reached resolution, and most continue to move through the federal court system. Nationally, more than 700 people in 45 states have been charged in what prosecutors have said is collectively "likely the most complex investigation ever prosecuted by the Department of Justice."

Here are the case statuses for all 16 New Englanders charged, in alphabetical order, according to the latest case information from the DOJ.

Chase Kevin Allen

From: Seekonk, Massachusetts; now lives in Nevada

Charges: Destruction or injury to buildings or property in Special Maritime and Territorial jurisdiction; act of physical violence on grounds

Case status: Arrested June 30, 2021.

Chase Allen is among the people arrested and charged with destroying broadcasting equipment in a media staging area outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Noah Bacon

From: Somerville, Massachusetts

Charges: Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; enter or remain in the gallery of either House of Congress; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; obstruction of justice/Congress.

Case status: Arrested June 30, 2021. Indicted July 23, 2021.

Noah Bacon of Massachusetts is among those charged with participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Jeremy Baouche

From: New London, Connecticut

Charges: Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Case status: Arrested Nov. 10, 2021

Jeremy Baouche, of New London, Conn., is charged in connection with the U.S. Capitol riots.

Richard Crosby

From: Harwinton, Connecticut

Charges: Obstruction of justice/Congress; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; entering and remaining on the floor of Congress; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Case status: Arraigned July 20, 2021 where he pleaded not guilty to all counts. Remains on personal recognizance.

Timothy Desjardins

From: Providence, Rhode Island

Charges: Assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers using a dangerous weapon or inflicting body injury; civil disorder; entering restricted grounds with a dangerous weapon; engaging in physical violence in restricted buildings or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and demonstrating in a Capitol building.

Case status: Charged on Nov. 30, 2021

An image that the FBI says shows Timothy Desjardins, 35, of Providence, R.I., outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Kyle Fitzsimons

From: Lebanon, Maine

Charges: Civil disorder; obstruction of an official proceeding; inflicting bodily injury on certain officers; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building; act of physical violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings.

Case status: Remains jailed; trial scheduled for April 4.

Kyle Fitzsimons of Maine is among those charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Thomas Gallagher

From: Bridgewater, New Hampshire

Charges: Entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Case status: As part of a plea agreement, he pleaded guilty to one charge of "parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building" on July 15, 2021. Sentenced to 24 months probation in October 2021.

Nicholas Hendrix

From: Gorham, Maine

Charges: Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds; and parade, demonstrate or picket in any of the Capitol Buildings.

Case status: Pleaded not guilty; remains on personal recognizance bail.

Nicholas Hendrix of Maine is among those charged with participating in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Suzanne Ianni

From: Natick, Massachusetts

Charges: Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

Case status: Pleaded not guilty; remains on personal recognizance bail.

Sue Ianni photographed inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 violent riot. Ianni is wearing a blue jacket, with her fist extended.

Carla Krzywicki

From: Canterbury, Connecticut

Charges: Misdemeanor trespass and disorderly conduct

Case status: Arrested Sept. 14, 2021, released without bail.

Jean Lavin

From: Canterbury, Connecticut

Charges: Misdemeanor trespass and disorderly conduct

Case status: Arrested Sept. 14, 2021, released without bail.

Mother and daughter Jean Lavin, right, and Carla Krzywicki, of Canterbury, Connecticut, have both been charged in connection with the U.S. Capitol riots.

Patrick Edward McCaughey

From: Ridgefield, Connecticut

Charges: Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, and aiding and abetting; assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon; obstruction of an official proceeding, and aiding and abetting; civil disorder; disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly conduct in the Capitol building; and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or building.

Case status: McCaughey was jailed until May 2021, and now remains on "high intensity" release.

Patrick McCaughey III of Ridgefield, Conn., is charged with assaulting an officer after the FBI alleged he is the man who held a police riot shield up against Metropolitan Police Department Officer Daniel Hodges, pinning him against a door as he cried out in pain. McCaughey also faces other charges, including disorderly conduct and civil disorder.

Brian McCreary

From: North Adams, Massachusetts

Charges: Obstruction of an official proceeding; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Case status: Plea agreement hearing held on Oct. 14, 2021, where he pleaded guilty to "entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds." Sentencing scheduled for Jan. 14.

Jason Riddle

From: Keene, New Hampshire

Charges: Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, theft of government property, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Case Status: Plea agreement entered Nov. 18, 2021. Pleaded guilty to theft of government property and "parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building." Sentencing scheduled for Feb. 17.

Jason Riddle of New Hampshire with a bottle of wine he found in the Senate Parliamentarian's office. Riddle was arrested on charges related to his participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Mark Sahady

From: Malden, Massachusetts

Charges: Entering or remaining in restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

Case status: Pleaded not guilty to all counts

Mark Sahady is among those arrested on charges related to the Capitol riot.

Troy Sargent

From: Pittsfield, Massachusetts

Charges: Forcibly assaulting, resisting, opposing, impeding federal officers; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in restricted building or grounds; knowingly engaging in physical violence in restricted building or grounds; willfully and knowingly engaging in physical violence in Capitol grounds or buildings.

Case status: Pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Troy Sargent is among those charged with participating in the Capitol riot.

The FBI is still seeking information on individuals involved with the Capitol riots. Call 1-800-CALL-FBI to verbally report tips and information, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. The FBI also maintains a "most wanted list."

