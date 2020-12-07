How one of Japan's 'secret weapons' at Pearl Harbor ended up being the US's first prisoner of war

Benjamin Brimelow
Japanese mini submarine Pearl Harbor
A Japanese Type A mini submarine on an eastern Oahu beach during salvage by US forces after it was discovered on December 8, 1941. US Naval History and Heritage Command

  • In the early morning hours of December 7, 1941, hundreds of Japanese planes swarmed Pearl Harbor, sinking and damaging dozens of US ships and killing thousands of Americans.

  • Also participating in the Japanese attack were five mini submarines, a "secret weapon" that fell short of Japan's expectations but yielded the first prisoner of the US's new war.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Just before dawn on December 8, 1941, Lt. Paul Plybonwas and Cpl. David Akui of the Hawaii National Guard were patrolling Waimanalo Beach 15 miles east of Pearl Harbor when they discovered an exhausted, half-naked man desperately swimming near the shore.

On high alert after Japan's surprise attack on Pearl Harbor the previous day, the soldiers moved to detain him. After dragging the man out of the water, they discovered he was Japanese.

Ensign Kazuo Sakamaki, a Japanese sailor, had just hours earlier been piloting a mini submarine on a mission to infiltrate Pearl Harbor and sink US ships as part of the attack.

He was taken to Fort Shafter, interrogated, and sent to a prisoner of war camp, becoming the US's first prisoner of World War II.

A secret weapon and a secret mission

Japanese mini submarine Pearl Harbor
A Japanese Type A mini submarine after it ran aground in eastern Oahu during the Pearl Harbor attack. The photograph was taken on or shortly after December 8, 1941. US Naval History and Heritage Command

Sakamaki was a member of Japan's Special Naval Attack Unit. The secretive unit was tasked with a daunting mission: Sail five Type A Kō-hyōteki-class mini submarines into the heart of Pearl Harbor, wait for the air attack to begin, and then launch their torpedoes at American ships.

The cigar-shaped submarines were 78 feet long and 5 feet wide. They had a crew of two, were powered entirely by batteries, could sail at 19 knots, and carried two 1,000-pound torpedoes.

The original plan was for the attack to be conducted exclusively by airplanes from Japan's carriers, but Japanese commanders wanted to test their new weapon. They also wanted to use submarines to sink any American ships that attempted to flee the harbor.

The mission was likely a one-way trip. Although a rendezvous was planned off the coast of Lanai Island on December 8, limited battery life meant it was unlikely the subs could make it, and there was the chance their exit from the harbor would be blocked by sunken ships.

Not wanting their "secret weapon" to fall into enemy hands, the Japanese equipped the subs with self-destruct mechanisms, and the crewmen were given swords and pistols to commit suicide if they faced capture.

"We were members of a suicide squadron," Sakamaki later wrote. "We did not know how we could ever come back."

A failure

Japanese mini submarine Pearl Harbor
One of the Japanese mini submarines that took part in the Pearl Harbor attack after its recovery near the entrance to Pearl Harbor in late July 1960. US Naval History and Heritage Command

Over 20 submarines were part of the attack. Five of them - I-16, I-18, I-20, I-22, and I-24 - carried a Type A mini submarine on their decks. Shortly after midnight on December 7, when the subs were just 10 miles off of Oahu, they launched their mini submarines.

All of them were headed to a grim fate.

At 3:50 a.m., one of the subs was spotted by the minesweeper USS Condor, which then alerted the destroyer USS Ward. Ward fired on the sub a few hours later, hitting its conning tower and sending it to the bottom in the first combat action of the US's yet-to-be-declared war.

At least one Type A managed to make it into the harbor. It attempted to torpedo the seaplane tender USS Curtiss during the air attack, but its torpedo missed. It was soon fired on by multiple ships and then rammed and sunk by the destroyer USS Monaghan after another unsuccessful torpedo launch.

Two Type As disappeared, and their actions during the attack remain unclear. The Japanese received a message that one of their subs had hit a US ship, and US ships at Pearl Harbor reported torpedoes being fired at them, but whether any of the submarines successfully attacked the US fleet remains uncertain

.

Doomed from the start

Japanese mini submarine Pearl Harbor
A photo of the the submarine's control room, showing a control wheel and the gyro compass, which was non-functional during its last mission, after salvage by US forces, December 1941. US Naval History and Heritage Command

Sakamaki and his crew mate, Chief Warrant Officer Kiyoshi Inagaki, ran into trouble before they even launched. Their sub, HA-19, had a faulty gyrocompass, and attempts to fix it were unsuccessful.

Determined to get into the harbor, they tried to sail HA-19 in the right direction but went hopelessly off course and struck submerged coral reefs three times. They were eventually discovered and attacked with depth charges, which knocked them unconscious.

When they regained consciousness, the attack had begun, and they made another attempt to enter the harbor. They ran aground and were fired on by the destroyer USS Helm before escaping.

By that point, HA-19 had taken too much damage. Smoke and fumes were filling the already partially flooded sub, and Sakamaki again lost consciousness. When he recovered, the submarine was grounded. Sakamaki ordered the sub to be abandoned, lit the self-destruct fuse, and swam for the shore.

Hours after Sakamaki was taken prisoner, his submarine was discovered a mile offshore. The fuse hadn't worked, and his vessel was captured.

The first prisoner of war

Kazuo Sakamaki prisoner of war World War II
Kazuo Sakamaki with his son at the Toyota plant where he worked, in Tokyo, November 21, 1956. AP Photo/GK

The body of Sakamaki's drowned crew mate was discovered the day after he was captured. He asked the Americans to let him commit suicide. When that was denied, he requested they kill him.

"My honor as a soldier has fallen to the ground," he said. "Thus, I betrayed the expectations of our 100,000,000 people and became a sad prisoner of war disloyal to my country."

Sakamaki spent the rest of the war as a prisoner and was released after the war ended. He wrote a memoir soon after he returned to Japan, revealing that he received hate mail from people angry he hadn't committed suicide.

He became a businessman and rose to be president of Toyota's Brazilian subsidiary in 1969. He retired in 1987 and died in 1991 at the age of 81.

The HA-19 was taken on a tour of 41 states in an effort to encourage Americans to buy war bonds. It is now on display at the National Museum of the Pacific War in Fredericksburg, Texas.

In the decades since the attack, the remains of the other submarines, including the two that disappeared, have been found on the seafloor near Pearl Harbor. In 1960, one was raised and returned to Japan, where it is on display. The others are considered both historic sites and war graves.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Trump is reportedly planning a made-for-TV exit on Air Force One from the White House to a rally on Inauguration Day, hoping to pull viewers from Biden

    Trump is reportedly considering breaking democratic tradition by boycotting Joe Biden's inauguration and staging a rally instead.

  • Israeli police cleared in shooting of maimed Palestinian boy

    Israeli authorities have cleared police of any wrongdoing in the case of a 9-year-old boy who lost an eye after apparently being shot in the face by an Israeli officer earlier this year. Malik Eissa was struck by what appeared to be a sponge-tipped munition last February and lost vision in his left eye, and his family says he hasn't returned to school because of recurring medical treatments and the embarrassment of being disfigured and reliant on a prosthetic eye. Residents said he had just gotten off a school bus in the Palestinian neighborhood of Issawiya in east Jerusalem when police opened fire.

  • Pfizer and Moderna reportedly reject invitations to Trump's vaccine 'PR stunt'

    It seems the executives leading COVID-19 vaccine development know better than to attend a big gathering right about now.On Tuesday, the White House will be hosting a "vaccine summit" apparently meant to bring vaccine developers, scientists, and government leaders together ahead of distribution of the coronavirus vaccine. But drug industry leaders have decided the event is more of a "public relations stunt," and some big names aren't even planning to attend, Stat News reports.Pfizer and Moderna are currently at the top of the COVID-19 vaccine world, having produced vaccine candidates that are more than 90 percent effective at stopping transmission of the disease. But despite the fact that both of the companies' CEOs had been invited to the vaccine summit, neither plans to attend, two sources tell Stat. The summit comes just days before the Food and Drug Administration is set to examine Pfizer's vaccine data, and a week before it will look at Moderna's. Both reviews will likely result in emergency use authorizations for the two vaccines.Many other companies involved in the vaccine distribution process — FedEx, UPS, Walgreens, and CVS among them — are expected to send representatives to the event. But they "are likely to send lower-ranking executives as opposed to their CEOs," sources familiar with the event's planning tell Stat. And despite an apparent conflict of interest, Peter Marks, the FDA official who heads vaccine approvals, may end up attending the summit, Stat reports.More stories from theweek.com The post-Mitch McConnell GOP is going to be a carnival of madness I'm rooting for pro-democracy Republicans Would Republicans believe election conspiracy theories without Trump?

  • 10 Indoor Plant Stands That Seriously Stand Out

    Take your home garden to the next level this winterOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Former Alabama state senator dies of Covid, warns in his last words, 'We messed up'

    "We let our guards down. Please tell everybody to be careful. This is real, and if you get diagnosed, get help immediately," former Sen. Larry Dixon said.

  • U.S. green groups say honeymoon is over, turn up heat on Biden

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. environmental groups that poured money and effort behind Democrat Joe Biden's successful run for president are shifting to a new more adversarial role now that he has been elected, launching a pressure campaign to make sure he delivers on his promises to fight climate change. The dynamic reflects a return to influence for environmental advocacy groups after four years in which they were shut out by the administration of President Donald Trump, a climate skeptic who crafted policies to maximize U.S. fossil fuel development with the help of industry. While Biden united a range of groups from youth activists to labor unions behind his presidential campaign, he has already become the target of some green groups for considering cabinet picks with ties to fossil fuels.

  • Hong Kong police arrest 8 over university protest

    Hong Kong authorities arrested eight people Monday in connection with an unauthorized protest at a university campus last month, amid a widening crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. The arrests were made in relation to a demonstration at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in which more than 100 people protested a decision to hold graduation ceremonies online. "We only arrested those who were shouting slogans, displaying flags that involved some national security concerns,” Li Kwai-wah, senior superintendent of police of Hong Kong's National Security Department, said at a news conference.

  • Hundreds pay respects at funeral of Chechen refugee who beheaded French teacher

    Several hundred people paid their respects last week at a funeral in Russia for the Chechnyan teenager who beheaded a teacher in France over cartoons mocking the Prophet Muhammad. Samuel Paty, a 47-year old history teacher, became the target of a hostile online campaign after discussing the cartoons in a class on freedom of speech and was eventually attacked and murdered by Abdoulakh Anzorov, an 18-year-old Chechen refugee, in October. Anzorov was shot dead by police shortly after the attack on October 16. His body was repatriated to Russia last week to allow his family to bury him in his ancestral village in the predominantly Muslim region of Chechnya. Several hundred people attended the funeral on Friday in the village of Shalazhi, chanting prayers on their way to the cemetery, a video released by several media outlets showed. Salman Magamadov, the village chief, insisted in an interview with the Podyem media outlet on Monday that Anzorov received an ordinary burial without “any special honours”. Prominent Muslim clerics in Russia have used the attack to condemn French authorities for mocking their religion. Ramzan Kadyrov, the strongman leader of Chechnya, said French President Emmanuel Macron was to blame for allegedly encouraging insults against Muslims. Mr Kadyrov later sought to distance his region from the attack, insisting that the teenager, an ethnic Chechen, was born in Moscow and moved to France when he was a small child.

  • Mellissa Carone, Giuliani's star witness in the Trump campaign's election fraud case, harassed her fiance's ex-wife by sending her sex tapes

    Mellissa Carone recently finished probation after agreeing a plea deal for sending sex videos to the woman.

  • Report: Iran says killing of top nuclear scientist was done remotely

    The killing of Iran's top nuclear scientist last month was carried out remotely with artificial intelligence and a machine gun equipped with a "satellite-controlled smart system," Tasnim News Agency in Iran quoted a senior commander as saying.

  • Biden chooses retired general Lloyd Austin as defense secretary: sources

    President-elect Joe Biden has chosen retired General Lloyd Austin, who oversaw U.S. forces in the Middle East under President Barack Obama, to be his defense secretary, two people familiar with the decision said on Monday. Austin, who would be the first Black U.S. secretary of defense, was a surprise pick over Michele Flournoy, a former top Defense Department official who was considered the leading contender for the job. Flournoy would have been the first woman defense secretary.

  • Taylor's family praises Virginia ban on no-knock warrants

    Two of Breonna Taylor's aunts watched Monday as Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ceremonially signed a statewide ban against the use of no-knock search warrants, a law named after Taylor, a Kentucky woman who was fatally shot when Louisville police broke down her door in the middle of the night. “Breonna's Law” is the first such law enacted by a state since Taylor was killed in March, Northam said. Two other states — Oregon and Florida — already had similar bans, while several municipalities, including Louisville, have banned the practice since Taylor was killed.

  • Hong Kong politician who fled to UK has bank accounts frozen

    A Hong Kong pro-democracy politician who abruptly fled the city last week fearing jail has had his some of bank accounts frozen amid a national security law investigation. Ted Hui Chi-fung, 38, who was one of the 15 former pro-democracy lawmakers who resigned from Hong Kong’s Legislative Council in November, left the former British colony last week amid a political crackdown that has seen the recent imprisonment of high profile pro-democracy activists such as Joshua Wong and Jimmy Lai. Hui, who was facing at least nine charges prior to leaving, including criminal damage and perverting the course of justice, initially travelled to Denmark after receiving an invitation from Danish lawmakers. On arrival, he declared his exile on Facebook. Shortly after Hui’s arrival he discovered that Hong Kong authorities had initially frozen several of his family’s bank accounts, including an account with HSBC. “It is obvious that the regime has made political retaliation through economic oppression and has used the law to suppress my family in order to force the voices of opposition,” he wrote on Facebook. According to the local reports, Hong Kong police said on Sunday they were investigating whether Hui had breached the national security law or laundered money with a crowdfunding campaign, and had frozen some accounts with a total of $850,000 (HKD) (£81,886).

  • This Navy helicopter pilot has been chosen to be the first woman to command a US aircraft carrier

    Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt previously made Navy history as the first woman to become the second-in-command aboard a US carrier.

  • Michigan Secretary of State says armed protesters gathered outside her home

    Michigan officials last month certified the state's election results showing President-elect Joe Biden had won Michigan, one of a handful of key battleground states, in the course of his Nov. 3 election victory. President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed, contrary to evidence, that the outcome was marred by widespread fraud in multiple states. State and federal officials have repeatedly stated that there is no evidence of fraud on any significant scale, and Biden is to sworn into office on Jan. 20.

  • Schumer: Biden ‘Considering’ Forgiving $50,000 in Student Loan Debt via Executive Action

    President-elect Joe Biden is “considering” forgiving $50,000 in federal student loan debt for low-income and middle class students, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said Monday.Schumer held a press conference alongside Democratic Congressmen-elect Ritchie Torres, Mondaire Jones and Jamaal Bowman of New York, during which the group announced they have “come to the conclusion” that Biden can “forgive $50,000 of debt the first day he becomes president.”“You don’t need Congress, all you need is the flick of a pen and President-elect Biden — then President Biden — can make this happen,” Schumer said.> JUST IN: Sen. Chuck Schumer: President-elect Joe Biden is "considering" forgiving $50,000 in federal student loan debt for all borrowers. pic.twitter.com/KS4WNgAb79> > -- The Hill (@thehill) December 7, 2020He added that the group is urging Biden to choose a secretary of education who will support student loan forgiveness because “it’s up to the secretary of education officially, but if President Biden wants it, I’m sure it will happen.”“This debt is a huge burden on the backs of our students standing in the way of them and their economy and it stays with them for a very long time,” he said.He said they are calling on Biden to take executive action to administratively cancel up to $50,000 in student loan debt for federal student loan borrowers with an income below $125,000, and to do so in a way that the borrowers would have no tax liability when they receive the forgiveness.Schumer said he has spoken to Biden about "how important" the loan forgiveness is and that he is "considering" it.Asked if Biden will have the executive authority to forgive the debt, the New York Senator said the president-elect is researching that and "I believe when he does his research, he will find that he does."When asked what the forgiveness would mean for families who have “made sacrifices to pay off student loans” Schumer said it would be “good for everybody.”“Lots of students paid off student loans but it’s such a burden it’s good for everybody to make sure that this debt is vanquished,” he said. “It’s never been this high.”He added that when he finished college it cost $1,700 but “people can’t afford it now.”

  • San Francisco officer who seriously injured suspect indicted

    Accused burglar, whose leg was amputated after arrest, also charged; DA declines to give details before arraignment.

  • 'Melania Antoinette': First lady faces backlash after unveiling tennis pavilion at the White House

    Weeks before her family turns the White House over to President-elect Joe Biden, Melania Trump has announced that a new tennis pavilion on the south grounds is ready for action. The project included sprucing up an existing tennis court and children's garden, in addition to building a pavilion to replace a smaller structure. The first lady's office said on Monday that the pavilion's design was inspired by the architectural style of the White House, especially the East and West Wings. A colonnade, parapet wall and fanlight windows tie the new building to the look and feel of the White House. But critics expressed anger at the White House's announcement while the US is in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic. On Twitter there were comparisons to Marie Antoinette and the quote “Let them eat cake”, which is often attributed to her. Molly Jong-Fast, an editor at The Daily Beast, tweeted: "Oh Good, those people in their ICU Beds will feel so much better knowing that Melania has finished her tennis pavilion."

  • Hong Kong: 'Secession' arrests after Chinese University protest

    Police accuse protesters of urging independence, as a harsh security law continues to be imposed.

  • Trump suggests Rudy Giuliani's crusade to overturn the election results is 'more important' than when he led New York's 9/11 response

    Giuliani was lauded for his 9/11 response, but his public image has cratered in recent years as he spins a web of increasingly incoherent conspiracies.