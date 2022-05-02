One of Johnny Depp's security guards says he witnessed Amber Heard punch Johnny Depp and throw a can of Red Bull at the actor during a fight

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Getty/Getty

Johnny Depp's security guard, Travis McGivern, testified during the actor's defamation trial Monday.

Depp claims ex-wife Amber Heard ruined his reputation with false domestic violence claims.

McGivern said he witnessed Heard punch Depp and throw a can of Red Bull at him during a March 2015 fight.

Amber Heard punched Johnny Depp, threw a can of Red Bull at him, spit at him, and called him a "deadbeat dad," during a March 2015 fight, one of Depp's security guards testified in court on Monday.

Depp has taken his ex-wife to trial, claiming Heard defamed him by insinuating in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed that she had been the victim of domestic violence. Heard has denied the claims and said Depp physically assaulted her on multiple occasions before and during their marriage.

On Monday, Travis McGivern, who has worked on Depp's security team for nine years, spoke about how the couple began to have regular arguments towards the end of 2014. McGivern said he would regularly receive text messages from Depp during these fights to come to the couple's penthouse and help the actor leave.

It was during a fight on March 23, 2015 — a couple of weeks after Depp lost part of his finger during a fight with Heard in Australia — that McGivern said he witnessed Heard get physically violent with Depp.

At some point in the evening, McGivern said Depp texted him to come to the apartment and to bring his personal nurse, who had been treating the actor for what he describes was an addiction to opioids he developed following a leg injury.

By the time McGivern arrived back in the lobby of Depp's apartment building with the nurse, Heard was downstairs, so he had the nurse stay with Heard while he went upstairs to get Depp and try to get him out of the building.

One of Johnny Depp's security guards, Travis McGivern, testifies during the actor's defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard on May 2, 2022. STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

However, Heard came back upstairs and the couple resumed their argument. McGivern said he and the nurse initially left the couple alone in their apartment, but as the fight became a "little more volatile," the two entered the penthouse "not necessarily to mediate, but to be there."

It was sometime after entering the penthouse that McGivern said he witnessed Heard throw a can of Red Bull at Depp, which hit the actor in the back.

McGivern said the "verbal onslaught continued on both sides."

"Mr. Depp was giving as good as he got," McGivern said. "He was angry and agitated."

"The F-word is my favorite word and it was being thrown around to the point where I was uncomfortable," McGivern added.

McGivern said he witnessed Heard spit at Depp, and call him multiple names, including a "fucking washed up," a "fucking cunt," and a "deadbeat dad."

McGivern said Heard went on to throw "a purse or some sort of bag" at Depp, but McGivern was able to knock it away before it hit Depp.

McGivern said Heard and her sister Whitney, who had entered the loft during the fight, eventually left the apartment, likely to go to one of Depp's other penthouses in the building which he let friends live in.

It was then that Depp went into Heard's closet and "rearranged" it for her, throwing "down every rack of clothing and shoes."

When Heard reentered the apartment, she saw what Depp had done to her closet and things escalated more, McGivern said.

At that point, McGivern said he was demanding that Depp and him leave.

"I told him we were leaving and it wasn't up to him anymore," McGivern said.

While standing between Heard and Depp, McGivern said Heard reached around him and punched Depp in the face.

"I saw a fist and an arm come across my right shoulder and I heard and saw a closed fist make contact with Mr. Depp on the left side of his face," McGivern said.

As they were leaving the apartment, McGivern said Depp chewed him out for letting Heard punch him. At that point, he said that Depp was already sporting the beginning of a bruise on his face, which was red and swollen.

"He got right in my face, pulled [his glasses] down, and said, 'That's your fault,'" McGivern recalled.

Throughout the entirety of the fight, McGivern said he didn't witness Depp get physically violent with Heard.

Heard's attorneys suggested on cross-examination that Heard punched Depp because he shoved her sister, but McGivern said that wasn't the case.

In previous court records, Heard admitted to punching Depp during this fight, but said that it was to stop Depp from attacking her sister, and she said it was the only time she ever hit Depp.

