One Just Group plc (LON:JUST) insider upped their stake by 14% in the previous year

Insiders were net buyers of Just Group plc's (LON:JUST ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Just Group

The Group CFO & Executive Director Andrew Parsons made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£77k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.80 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£0.75. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Andrew Parsons was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Andrew Parsons purchased 100.95k shares over the year. The average price per share was UK£0.81. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Just Group

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Based on our data, Just Group insiders have about 0.2% of the stock, worth approximately UK£1.7m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Just Group Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Just Group shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Just Group insiders are doubting the company. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

