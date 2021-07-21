One juvenile arrested, police still investigating traffic chase that led to altercation

Jul. 21—One juvenile was arrested Tuesday in Mitchell after police responded to reports of a vehicle chase.

Officers with the Mitchell Police Division received multiple complaints just before 2:30 p.m. regarding two vehicles in the area of 19th Avenue and Sanborn Boulevard. Authorities say the vehicles were chasing each other, and witnessed one vehicle strike the other near the intersection of 15th Avenue and Wisconsin Street.

A lieutenant with MPD said several juveniles and at least one adult were present at the scene.

Witnesses say one individual was chasing another with a baseball bat, but MPD did not confirm nor deny the presence or use of any weapons.

Authorities said nobody was injured in the altercation, but that one person may have sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash.

An investigation is still ongoing. Charges against the juvenile were not released.