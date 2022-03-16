One juvenile dead, another wounded in southwest Charlotte shooting incident, CMPD says

One juvenile was killed and a second was wounded by gunfire late Tuesday, March 15, in a southwest Charlotte residential neighborhood, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Identities of the two victims have not been released.

The wounded juvenile is expected to recover, police said.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 2900 block of Baltimore Avenue, about a block south of Southside Park. The neighborhood is near the intersection of South Tryon Street and Remount Road.

“Upon arrival officers located two juvenile victims each suffering from gun-shot wounds,” police said.

“Medic transported the victims to an area hospital where one of the victims was pronounced deceased. The second victim is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.”

Details of a suspect have not been released.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective,” CMPD said.

“The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.”