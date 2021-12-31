One juvenile dead after shooting near Lexington Cemetery

A juvenile was shot and killed Thursday night on Betsy Lane near Lexington Cemetery, according to Lexington police.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Betsy Lane, which is near the cemetery, police said. One juvenile was shot and died of their injuries at an unknown time.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released by the Fayette County Coroner. Police also said they had nothing to release at this time in regards to a potential suspect.

If deemed a homicide, the shooting would be the 37th killing of 2021, adding to the annual record set this year.

‘It’s a community problem.’ Lexington police chief addresses record homicide numbers.

Just over two months ago, a 17-year-old was shot and killed in a neighborhood nearby Betsy Lane. No arrests have been made in that case.

Police said the shooting on Betsy Lane is not connected to another shooting that happened Friday at approximately 3 a.m. in a parking lot at 3090 Old Todds Road. One adult man suffered a gunshot wound that’s considered non-life-threatening.

No suspect information was released for the second shooting either.