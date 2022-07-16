One juvenile dead and two injured in shooting near Peoria Zoo

Evidence markers dot the street on N. Central Avenue between E. Republic Street and E. Frye Avenue as Peoria police officers work the scene of a shooting Saturday, July 16, 2022 in Peoria.

PEORIA – A shooting on Saturday left one juvenile dead and two other people injured, according to the Peoria Police Department.

The shooting took place near the corner of North Central Avenue and East Frye Avenue, not far from the Peoria Zoo, Police Department spokeswoman Semone Roth said.

Peoria police were called to the scene shortly after 2:30 p.m. in response to a 10-round Shot Spotter alert. At the scene, police placed evidence markers in the middle of the street on Central.

The Police Department has not yet shared information about potential suspects.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: One dead in Peoria, two injured in daylight shooting near Peoria Zoo