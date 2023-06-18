One juvenile dies from gunshots in Peoria, another one wounded

PEORIA — One male juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene from gunshots early Sunday morning, while another male juvenile sustained a gunshot wound to the hand and was hospitalized.

Peoria Police responded to a Shot Spotter alert of 12 rounds in the 800 block of West McBean Street at 12:36 a.m., then, moments later, 12 more rounds alerted in the 300 block of South Merriman Street and four in the 1300 block of SW Phoenix Drive.

The deceased juvenile was found in the 1200 block of SW Saint Martin Drive with gunshot wounds to the body. Police said information about the deceased juvenile will come from the Peoria County coroner.

If you have any information about the shooting, please contact Detective Bainter at (309) 494-8337, Tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.

