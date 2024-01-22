One juvenile injured in two-vehicle crash on Ohio 83

COSHOCTON − The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office reported a two vehicle crash at 3:46 p.m. Saturday in the 18000 block of Ohio 83 in Franklin Township.

Authorities said Jessica Freetage-McCoy, 34, of Coshocton, was traveling north when she struck the vehicle in front of her driven by Cyrus Granger, 36, of Fresno. Granger had slowed for traffic at the intersection of Township Road 277. Granger had three passengers in his vehicle, Allison Granger, 35, of Fresno, and two juveniles. Freetage-McCoy had a juvenile passenger as well.

The youth in the Freetage-McCoy vehicle was transported to Coshocton Regional Medical Center for treatment of unknown injuries. Everyone else was treated at the scene.

Assisting at the scene were Coshocton County Emergency Medical Services, Conesville Fire Department and Prince's Wrecker Service.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Coshocton County Sheriff's Office: Juvenile injured in Ohio 83 crash