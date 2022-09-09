One Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) insider upped their stake by 96% in the previous year

Viewing insider transactions for Kainos Group plc's (LON:KNOS ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Kainos Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Chairman Thomas Burnet made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£250k worth of shares at a price of UK£18.04 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£13.80. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Thomas Burnet.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Kainos Group insiders own 25% of the company, worth about UK£430m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Kainos Group Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Kainos Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Kainos Group insiders think the business has merit. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Kainos Group.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

