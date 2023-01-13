One Kendrion N.V. (AMS:KENDR) insider upped their stake in the previous year

Insiders were net buyers of Kendrion N.V.'s (AMS:KENDR ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Kendrion Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board Frits van Hout made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for €115k worth of shares at a price of €15.70 each. That implies that an insider found the current price of €15.78 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Kendrion share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Frits van Hout.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data isn't picking up on much insider ownership at Kendrion, though insiders do hold about €761k worth of shares. We might be missing something but that seems like very low insider ownership.

So What Do The Kendrion Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Kendrion shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Kendrion insiders bought more shares in the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Kendrion (1 can't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

