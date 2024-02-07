One of Kentucky’s largest distillers adds new whiskey to lineup and it’s not a bourbon

One of Kentucky’s largest distillers is adding a new whiskey to its lineup.

Bulleit, which has Kentucky distilleries in Shelbyville and Lebanon, is releasing Bulleit American Single Malt. The new whiskey is distilled with a mash bill of 100% malted barley and aged in charred new American white oak barrels, according to a news release from Bulleit.

Sign up for our LexGo Eat & Drink newsletters





The latest on food, dining and bourbon delivered right to your inbox for free. See what's happening in the world of bourbon, including buying, tasting tips and more on Tuesday. Stick around for the biggest restaurant news in Central Kentucky on Thursday. Sign up here.

It is 90 proof and, according to the tasting notes, has a nose of sweet vanilla and toasted oak. On the palate, it’s light and fruity with hints of red fruit and pear, and a finish of oaky caramel and subtle cocoa notes.

Where to buy new Bulleit Single Malt whiskey

Bulleit American Single Malt is available to buy in retail stores nationwide and at the Bulleit visitor center in Shelbyville; it has a suggested retail price of $59.99. For more information on where to buy, go to bulleit.com/where-to-buy

Bulleit is adding a new permanent addition to its lineup: Bulleit American Single Malt joins Bulleit Bourbon, Bulleit Rye, Bulleit Bourbon 10 Year Old and Bulleit Barrel Strength. It’s available nationally and at the Shelbyville visitors center.

Like the iconic Bulleit bourbon bottle, the new malt whiskey bottle is an flattened oval bottle, this time made of green recycled glass.

“Bulleit American Single Malt brings Bulleit’s restless innovation and passion for sustainability into this exciting new category that is set to make waves in the whiskey industry for years to come,” said Jesse Damashek, senior vice president of Whiskies & Liqueurs at Diageo, in a statement. “With a 100% malted barley mash bill, and a striking green bottle created from post consumer recycled glass, this exceptional whiskey covers a lot of new ground for the brand. I believe we’ve succeeded in crafting a distinctive American Single Malt that whiskey lovers across the country will savor and enjoy.”

What’s the difference between Scotch and whiskey?

The malt whiskey, which can’t be called a Scotch because it isn’t made in Scotland, is the latest in Bulleit Frontier Whiskey’s experiments with aging, finishing and flavor, according to the release.

Bulleit, which is owned by global spirits giant Diageo, went with a recycled glass bottle as part of the company’s commitment to sustainability, which includes its first carbon-neutral distillery in Lebanon, which uses 100% renewable energy.

What’s the economic impact of bourbon in Kentucky? Report says major growth still to come

More Double Double Oaked: Kentucky distillery offers chance to buy rare bourbon bundle