One killed and 13 injured in shooting at Las Vegas hookah lounge

(KSNV)

One person was killed and 13 others were wounded in a shooting at a Las Vegas hookah lounge, police say.

The shocking incident took place in the early hours of Saturday morning and left two victims in critical condition in hospital.

Police have described the victim as an adult male, but have not identified him.

Authorities say that a party was taking place inside the venue when an altercation broke out between two men, who started shooting at each other.

Multiple people were struck as the men exchanged gunfire but police say the shooters had fled the scene by the time officers arrived.

Investigators say that no arrests have been made but it is being viewed as an isolated incident and say there is no additional threat to public safety.

The identity of the victim, as well as the cause of death, will be released by Clark County Coroner’s Office.