One killed in 2-vehicle collision on I-10 near UTEP in West El Paso

One person was killed and two others were hospitalized in a two-vehicle collision Saturday night on Interstate 10 near the University of Texas at El Paso campus, El Paso police said.

The collision occurred at about 7:30 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Schuster Avenue and Porfirio Diaz Street in the Sunset Heights area, just west of Downtown El Paso.

Two people were transported to University Medical Center of El Paso and a third person died at the scene, police said.

Traffic is backed up following a fatal two-vehicle collision on Saturday night, Dec. 16, on Interstate 10 East near the campus of the University of Texas at El Paso in West El Paso.

The collision blocked the eastbound lanes of I-10 causing a traffic backup as an investigation by the police Special Traffic Investigations Unit continued on Saturday night, Dec. 16.

Names and details regarding the collision were not immediately available.

