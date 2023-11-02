One killed in 4-vehicle collision on Pebble Hills Boulevard in far East El Paso

A four-vehicle collision resulted in one person dead and a vehicle rolled over late Wednesday night in far East El Paso, police said.

The crash occurred at 10:10 p.m. at Pebble Hills Boulevard and Sun Fire Boulevard, according to the city's online public alert and incident notification system.

Traffic deaths: 'I was drinking and then I don't know.' Speeding driver accused of 3 murders in crash

Four patients were transported to hospitals and one person died, police said.

El Paso police investigate a fatal traffic collision late Wednesday night on Pebble Hills Boulevard in the far East Side.

Courts: 'Stupid gun violence.' El Paso man gets 30 years in murder, wounding brother in shooting

Further details were not immediately available as the fatal wreck was under investigation late Wednesday by the police Special Traffic Investigations Unit.

*This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Far East El Paso traffic wreck leaves one dead on Pebble Hills