One killed, another in critical condition following a domestic disturbance, police say

One person was killed and another seriously injured during a shooting at a Port Orange home, according to police.

On Saturday, at around 8:20 p.m., police responded to a shooting call at a home on Downing Drive.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

When police arrived, they found a 73-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman both suffering from gunshot wounds.

The two were transported to a nearby hospital, where the man later died from his injuries.

Read: Central Florida tenant shoots landlord after dispute, deputies say

The woman is in critical condition at the Intensive Care Unit.

According to police, the couple was involved in a domestic incident when it appears the 73-year-old male shot the 43-year-old female.

Read: ‘Eight is Enough’ child star Adam Rich dead at 54

During the same incident, the 60-year-old male roommate shot the 73-year-old male in self-defense.

Police have not released any names at this time.

Read: Man found shot, killed Saturday night in Orange County, deputies say

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.