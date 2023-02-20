One killed, another critically injured in shooting outside private party in Fresno

One man was killed and was second critically injured late Sunday when they were shot outside a Hookah lounge in northwest Fresno.

Fresno Police responded to multiple calls for service around 10:46 p.m. regarding a gunshot victim near a restaurant that shares the parking lot at Milburn and Herndon avenues with the lounge, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were unable to locate a victim, but were waved down by patrons that were socializing at another business in the shopping center and indicated there was a shooting victim.

“Officers located a male adult, don’t know his exact age, possibly 20s or 30s, with apparent gunshot wounds to his chest,” Fresno Police Lt. Israel Reyes said. “Officers performed life-saving measures on this individual until they were relieved by American Ambulance personnel. Unfortunately, the individual was pronounced deceased here on scene.

“While officers were here, we did receive information that a second victim of a shooting from this incident was being transported by either family or friends to a local hospital. At that point, we dispatched officers to several locations here in Fresno to hopefully intercept whoever dropped off the individual. Fortunately, we were at (Community Regional Medical Center) when our second victim arrived at the hospital, the emergency room. He also sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed into surgery.”

The second victim of the shooting is listed in critical condition, police said. The victim was killed is the fourth intentional homicide in Fresno this year.

Police in the early stages of their investigation had no information on a suspect, or a motive for the shooting, they said.

“When officers arrived it was a very chaotic scene,” Reyes said. “Apparently, there is some type of Hookah lounge at this strip mall behind me where they were having some type of private party. The information is that there was some type of disturbance outside, gunshots were heard and one of our shooting victims entered the business and collapsed. It was at that point individuals started hearing more gunshots.”

It also is unknown if the shooting victims were guests at the party.

“We were told by the business owner that it was a private event,” Reyes said. “We don’t know if our victims were outside during the shooting or if they were just walking by. At this point, it’s too early to tell.”

Evidence markers are placed at Herndon Place at Milburn Avenue after one person was killed and another critically injured in Fresno, California on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. ANTHONY GALAVIZ/agalaviz@fresnobee.com

One person was killed and another critically injured in a shooting at a Hookah Lounge at a northwest Fresno shopping center in Fresno, California on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. ANTHONY GALAVIZ/agalaviz@fresnobee.com

Police tape up the parking lot at Herndon Place at Milburn Avenue after one person was shot and killed and another critically injured at a Hookah Lounge in Fresno, California on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. ANTHONY GALAVIZ/agalaviz@fresnobee.com