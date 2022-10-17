One arrested, another wanted after deadly hit-and-run involving 2 Ole Miss students

The Oxford Police Department has released the identity of the two suspects in connection with the death of an Ole Miss student and the injury of another.

Officials identify the suspects as Seth Rokitka and Tristan Holland, both of Collierville.

Police said Sunday night in Shelby County, Holland was taken into custody for Accessory After the Fact and will face extradition back to Oxford.

Investigators are working to bring Rokitka into custody.

Police said he is driving a Toyota Tundra with Tennessee license plate number 0J76U6.

If anyone has information on his location they are to contact the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400 or CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8799.

Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill identified the student who died as Walker Fielder in a Facebook post.

According to the Oxford Police Department, officers headed to the back parking lot of City Hall just after 1 a.m. after receiving calls about an injured man and woman.

Fielder was reportedly pronounced dead at Baptist Memorial Hospital in North Mississippi, while the other victim was transported to Regional One for treatment.

“Awful, terrible,” Ole Miss sophomore Robert Tilotta said. “I couldn’t imagine.”

Tilotta said downtown Oxford was packed with students celebrating the school’s victory over Auburn Saturday night and Sunday morning.

“We had an 11 a.m. game, so people had been drinking all day,” junior Jake Cartwright said. “And it happened at 1 a.m., so they probably had been drinking for 13 hours or something.”

The Oxford Police Department released images of two persons of interest and a vehicle of interest.

Tilotta said he saw one of the men in a bar Saturday evening.

“He was in Rafters earlier, probably like 7:00,” he said. “He was trying to fight my friend and his dad who was visiting him.”

He said he watched the person in the red shirt get thrown out of the bar while stumbling.

“Causing problems with everyone, trying to fight everyone,” Tilotta said.

Mayor Tannehill assured the public that finding justice for the students and their families is a top priority, writing to Facebook:

“I cannot let the sun go down on this terrible day without making a statement regarding the tragic event that happened in our community early this morning. As many of you have already heard, two students were injured in the parking lot behind City Hall. They were both immediately transferred to Baptist Memorial Hospital - North Mississippi. Sadly, the male student, Walker Fielder from Madison, Mississippi passed away from the injuries sustained. A female Ole Miss student remains hospitalized in Memphis. Please follow the social media accounts of the Oxford Police Department for information regarding the details of the incident and arrests. Information will be provided to the public as it is appropriate to do so. As this is an ongoing investigation, information may not be as readily available as some would hope, but I promise you that these families and finding justice for these students are our top priorities and the case will be handled with as much compassion as possible for those involved. I am proud of the Oxford Police Department and their dedication to these families and to getting answers. They are ultimate professionals and I am honored to work with them.

I am writing to you tonight as a Mother with a broken heart for these families, for their precious friends, for their sorority sisters and fraternity brothers, for their hometowns, and for our community as we all weather another terrible storm. I am writing to ask you for your prayers for Walker’s Mom and Dad and Sister as they mourn the loss of this young man who was handsome and kind and talented and loved by so many. Pray for peace and comfort for them that only comes from our Heavenly Father. I am asking you to pray for complete healing for the female student. Please pray for wisdom for her doctors and nurses. Please pray that her injuries and her heart would heal. The physical and emotional pain these families are experiencing is unimaginable.

Oxford is a community that comforts those that need comfort. Perhaps that comes from practice and from times of trials that we wish we could pray away, but nevertheless, Oxford always steps up when things are hard and when people need us. These two families need us. They need our prayers. They need us to surround those that love them and be God’s hands and feet. Times like these make us treasure our time with those we love. You have my commitment that we will continue to do all we can to make Oxford, Mississippi the safest community to go to school, to live and to visit.”





Dean Marsh called on the community to join in mourning for Fielder- and in hoping for the other victim’s recovery, writing in a statement:

“We received the heartbreaking news that one of our students was killed early this morning, and another was seriously injured after they were hit by a vehicle driving near the Square. We have been in touch with the families to offer our condolences and our support. I ask the community to join us in mourning the tragic loss of a life taken too soon, and we hope and pray that our injured student recovers fully from her injuries.

We understand this may be a very distressing time for our campus community, and we encourage anyone who needs assistance to visit the following university support services:

· University Counseling Center

· UMatter: Student Support & Advocacy

· Student Health Services

· Psychological Services Center

· Clinic for Outreach and Personal Enrichment (COPE)”

“I hope they find those people,” Tilotta said. “Seriously. It’s terrible.”

If you have any information call OPD at 662-232-2400 or CrimeStoppers at 662-234-879









































