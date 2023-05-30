One killed, another hurt in Sanford-area shooting; gunman at large, deputies say

A Monday afternoon shooting near Sanford left one man dead and another hurt, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 12:20 p.m., deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Gilbert Street in the Bookertown neighborhood.

They said they located two men with gunshot wounds.

Both went to a hospital for treatment, but one victim died.

Investigators identified him as Brandon Kaisean-Elijah Harris, 29, of Winter Springs.

The other victim is expected to recover.

Deputies said they were still working to track down a suspect in the case.

The sheriff’s office said while the shooting remains under investigation, detectives don’t believe it was a random act.

Investigators have asked anyone with information about the case to contact the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at 407-665-6650.

Tipsters can also call Crimeline at (800) 423-TIPS (8477), or text to **TIPS (8477).

Crimeline callers can remain anonymous and tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward of $1,000.

