One killed, another injured in Artesia police shooting outside public safety complex

This story is developing and the Carlsbad Current-Argus will provide more information as it is made available.

A person was killed and another was injured during a police shooting Thursday morning outside the Artesia Public Safety Complex.

New Mexico State Police was investigating the incident, and reported on social media that one subject was dead and another was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment with their condition unknown.

State Police did not verify if the deceased or the injured person was shot by a police officer, the nature of incident or the identities of the two people or the officer involved.

NMSP investigating an OIS involving Artesia PD at the Artesia Public Safety Complex. Officers uninjured. One individual is deceased, a second individual is being airlifted, condition unknown. More via press release when available. pic.twitter.com/X1mpNcDljN — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) October 12, 2023

The public safety complex was shutdown at about 9:30 a.m. amid the investigation. The complex at 3300 West Main Street in Artesia houses the Artesia Police Department, Eddy County Sheriff’s Office, Artesia Fire Department, Artesia Municipal Court, New Mexico State Police and New Mexico Probation and Parole Office.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The scene remained active as of about 10:30 a.m.

The agency did say it planned to issue a press release on the incident.

Adrian Hedden can be reached at 575-628-5516, achedden@currentargus.com or @AdrianHedden on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: One killed, another injured in Artesia police shooting