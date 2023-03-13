Two men were shot - one fatally - while in a parked car in southwest Friday night, according to Rochester police.

Officers were called to Depew Street around 11:25 p.m. Friday, and found a man in his 20s in a parked car. The man was shot multiple times in his upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene, said Lt. Michael Perkowski of the Rochester Police Department.

While at the scene, officers were dispatched to a home nearby on Chili Avenue, where they found a second shooting victim from the vehicle, a male in his late teens, who was shot several times in the lower body, he said. The teen suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police did not identify either man.

Both shooting victims were inside the parked car when someone shot at the car, striking both males, according to police. It was not immediately known how the pair knew one another or why they were on Depew Street, Perkowski said.

The incident marked Rochester's 10th homicide of 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, RPD's Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157 or CrimeStoppers at (585) 423-9300.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: One killed, another injured in Depew St. shooting in Rochester NY