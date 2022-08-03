One killed, another injured in Fayetteville motel parking lot shooting early Wednesday

F.T. Norton, The Fayetteville Observer
One person was killed and another injured in a shooting early Wednesday in Fayetteville.
One person was shot and killed and another critically injured early Wednesday outside a Cedar Creek Road motel.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, officers were called to the Travelodge, 2076 Cedar Creek Road, at 3:15 a.m. on a report of a shooting. There, they found the two individuals in the parking lot. Their names were not released.

The surviving victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. The other individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are being investigated by members of the Police Department's Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. Waters at 910-635-4978 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

Military & crime editor F.T. Norton can be reached at fnorton@fayobserver.com.

