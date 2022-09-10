One person was killed and another injured in a shooting on Spike Rail Road in Vander on Friday.

One man was killed and another injured in a shooting in Vander on Friday evening.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting was reported at 6:34 p.m. in the 3600 block of Spike Rail Drive off John B. Carter Road.

Two men were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with gunshot wounds, where one died from his injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said. The other man was listed in serious condition.

Unlimited Digital Access: $2.00 for 2 mos.

“This shooting was not a random incident, as all parties involved are known to one another,” according to a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 910-321-6592 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

The Fayetteville Observer app is free to download.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: One killed another injured in Friday night shooting in Vander