One killed, another injured on Garden State Parkway in Nutley

One pedestrian was killed and another injured on the Garden State Parkway in Nutley on Wednesday evening, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.

The incident, which happened just before 7 p.m., has the right lane closed on the southbound side near Exit 150 on the Parkway, according to the New Jersey Turnpike Authority.

The prosecutor's office could not immediately provide additional information, but said the investigation is active and ongoing.

Check back for more on this developing story.

