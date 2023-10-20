One killed, another injured in Kansas City double shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a double shooting Thursday night after one person was injured and another was killed.

A KCPD spokesperson said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. near 31st Street and Woodland Avenue.

Police said officers were already in the area when the shooting call went out. They found one victim inside a car and another in the street.

Medics took the victim in the car to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The victim found in the street was pronounced dead on scene.

Information about what led up to the deadly shooting was not immediately available. Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time but don’t believe there’s an immediate risk to the public.

This is Kansas City’s 150th homicide of the year. At this point last year, Kansas City had recorded 142 homicides, according to KCPD data.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCPD detectives at 816-234-5043 or anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted to the hotline leading to an arrest.

