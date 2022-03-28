One killed, another injured Saturday in town of Kirkwood house fire

Binghamton-based New York State Police said one person died and another was hospitalized following a residential fire Saturday morning in Kirkwood.

Troopers responded at 11 a.m. to a report of a house fire on Johnson Road in the town of Kirkwood.

One female, Nancy L. Wellman, 87, had already been removed from the home, while a second woman, Eve L. Roys, was still inside the residence.

State Police utilized fire extinguishers in an attempt to locate the 94-year-old Roys. State Police said a Fire Mile Point Fire Department crew found Roys and got her out of the house.

Both women were transported to Wilson Memorial Hospital. State Police said Roys subsequently died at the hospital.

No information was released on Wellman's condition.

State Police said the fire remains under investigation.

Kirkwood Fire, Five Mile Point Fire, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office and Superior Ambulance all responded to the scene.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Woman, 94, dies in house fire Saturday in Kirkwood