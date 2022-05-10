One killed and another injured in shooting at Midlands gas station, SC deputies say

One person was killed and another was hurt early Tuesday morning in a shooting at a Midlands gas station, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said.

At about 1 a.m., deputies responded to reports of multiple shots being fired at the Mobil gas station/convenience store on U.S. 601 in Lugoff, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. That’s off Exit 92 of Interstate 20.

A deputy who heard the gunfire immediately responded and discovered the body of a gunshot victim in the parking lot, the sheriff’s office said.

The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the person who was killed after notifying the next of kin.

Another person who had been shot was found nearby and taken to an area hospital, according to the release. That person was shot in the arm, and the sheriff’s office said the injury was not life threatening. Further information on that person’s condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

Two people were taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said. There was no word on where they were when they were arrested or any charges they are facing. Information about how deputies connected them to the shooting was not available.

There was no word on a motive for the gunfire, but the sheriff’s office said deputies do not believe the shooting was a random incident.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting is not considered an ongoing threat.

“We have no reason to believe anyone in the area is in danger,” the sheriff’s office said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.