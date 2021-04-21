One killed, another injured in shooting at Pennsylvania gas station

Wilson Wong
·1 min read

A man accused of shooting and killing one person and injuring another near a Pennsylvania gas station died in an apparent suicide, authorities said Wednesday.

Officers responded to a report of a gunfire just after 4:45 a.m. near a Wawa gas station in Upper Macungie Township, about 60 miles north of Philadelphia, Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin said during a news conference.

Police respond to an incident at a Wawa in Upper Macungie Township in Lehigh County, Pa., on April 21, 2021. (WCAU)
A man driving a white Toyota Corolla opened fire on a woman's car on Route 22 before he pulled into the parking lot of the gas station, according to the DA. There, the the man continued shooting, injuring a Jeep driver and killing a tractor-trailer driver who was pumping gas, Martin said.

The suspected gunman then ran about a quarter mile away from the scene, where he died by apparent suicide after shooting himself in the head and chest, he said.

The names of the suspect and victims were not immediately released by authorities. The woman was uninjured and the Jeep driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, he said. He didn't provide details about a potential motive.

The Parkland School District tweeted that the Fogelsville Elementary School in Breinigsville, Pennsylvania, was closed Wednesday.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

