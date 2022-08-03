One killed, another seriously hurt and woman’s in jail after hit-and-run, SC cops say

Zeferli/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Noah Feit
·2 min read

A South Carolina woman is in jail after she drove away from a crash that killed one pedestrian and left another seriously injured, the Aiken Department of Public Safety said.

Holly Worley, a 31-year-old Graniteville resident, was arrested after the hit-and-run collision that happened Sunday night, according to the department of public safety.

The collision happened at about 9:45 p.m. in the 3800 block of Richland Avenue West, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said. That’s near the campus of the University of South Carolina Aiken.

A convenience store clerk working in the area told responding officers about hearing screaming after the hit-and-run, an incident report shows.

Officers soon found an unoccupied 2006 Saturn Ion in the parking lot of a Food Lion grocery store, according to the incident report. That’s about 5 miles from the scene of the crash.

The car had heavy front end damage, extreme windshield damage, and was missing the driver side mirror, the incident report said.

It was discovered the Saturn belongs to Worley, and she eventually arrived at the scene, according to the incident report.

Worley was charged with leaving the scene of a collision (great bodily injury), and leaving the scene of a collision (resulting in death), jail records show. No bond has been set, and Worley is being held at the Aiken County Detention Center, according to jail records.

Alexa Little, a 20-year-old Louisville, Georgia resident, died at the scene, Ables said. The other pedestrian is a 21-year-old Aiken County man, according to the incident report.

He was taken to a hospital in Augusta after suffering serious injuries, but they are not considered life threatening, Aiken officials said.

Despite the arrest, both the coroner’s office and department of public safety continue to investigate the crash.

Earlier in July, Worley was arrested for a traffic violation, Aiken County court records show. That charge is still pending, and was one of 13 times in as many years that Worley has been arrested for a traffic related crime or violation, according to court records.

One of those arrests led to a DUI conviction in January 2019, and she was found guilty in all 12 incidents that have been disposed, court records show.

Worley has also pleaded guilty to charges for multiple counts of drug possession and receiving stolen goods (value $2,000 or less), from arrests in 2015, according to court records.

Through Sunday, 597 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2022 — and 78 were pedestrians, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 193 pedestrians were among the 1,194 people who died on South Carolina roads, DPS said.

At least 14 people have died in Aiken County crashes in 2022, including three pedestrians, DPS reported. Last year, 36 deaths were reported there, according to DPS data.

