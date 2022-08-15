Clay County Sheriff seeks possible additional suspect in Sunday's apparent attempted robbery

A man was shot and killed in what investigators believe was an attempted robbery Sunday morning near Cheaha State Park, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

The victim in the apparent robbery was killed; another person considered a suspect in the crime also was shot and was flown to a hospital for treatment. According to the sheriff's office, deputies are at the hospital with the injured person and weapons have been discovered in connection with the crime.

The sheriff's office is looking for a possible accomplice, a woman, believed to have fled the scene on foot.

The incident occurred Sunday morning on National Forest Service Road near Cheaha State Park.

The victim's identity has not been made public as the investigation continues. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 256- 354-2176.

