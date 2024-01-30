One killed after being hit by car in west Charlotte, MEDIC says

One person has died after being hit by a car in west Charlotte early Monday night, according to MEDIC.

The incident occurred around 11:45 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 85 near Billy Graham Parkway.

MEDIC said the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol told Channel 9 that this was a hit-and-run incident.

Troopers also said that after an initial investigation, it appears that the victim was in the middle of the lane at the time of the crash.

However, the driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene after the collision occurred, according to troopers.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

