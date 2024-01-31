One killed in Benson County crash north of Minnewaukan

Jan. 30—BENSON COUNTY — A 67-year-old woman from Maddock was killed in a crash approximately three miles north of Minnewaukan on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

At 11:35 a.m., the woman was driving an SUV westbound on North Dakota Highway 19, according to a press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Coming up on an intersection with U.S. Highway 281, the woman disregarded a stop sign, the release said. When she drove into the intersection, she was struck at a right angle by a semitruck that was driven by a 46-year-old man from Minnewaukan.

The SUV entered the west ditch of U.S. Highway 281, coming to rest on its right side. The woman died as a result of the crash.

The semi entered the east ditch of U.S. Highway 281. The driver suffered minor injuries, the release said.

The crash is under investigation.