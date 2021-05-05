One Killed In Big-Rig Wreck On 210 Freeway In Fontana

At least one person was killed in a crash involving an overturned semi-truck in Fontana Wednesday morning.

- Breaking news this morning. At least one person has died in a crash on the 210 westbound near Citrus Avenue in Fontana. You're looking live from Sky 2. A semi crashed and flipped onto its side.

CHP says the person killed was in another vehicle that was involved in this crash. As you can see, traffic is down to one lane. And look at the mess there. It's going to take a while before the scene is cleared.