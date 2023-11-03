One killed in Ceres traffic collision, driver arrested on suspicion of murder

A 21-year-old Hughson woman, Michelle Echeverria, was killed in a traffic collision near the intersection of Hatch Road and Faith Home Road in Ceres on Thursday, according to officials.

The collision, which occurred at about 4 p.m., involved two vehicles. Echeverria was ejected from the vehicle she was driving. The driver of the other vehicle, 31-year-old Dylan Wilson, was arrested on suspicion of murder and driving under the influence.

Life-saving measures were attempted by officers and first responders to no avail upon arrival. Echeverria was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wilson remained at the scene and cooperated with officers as they waited for the Police Department’s Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) to arrive and conduct an investigation, read a Police Department release.

Upon investigation, MAIT suspected that Wilson displayed “objective signs and symptoms of intoxication,” resulting in his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence resulting in injury or death and second-degree murder, according to the release.

Hatch Road and Faith Home Road were closed for several hours as MAIT investigated the scene of the collision. Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any information regarding, are urged by investigators to contact Officer Pinon with the Ceres Police Department at 209-538-5678.

Further details regarding the collision were not available, said Pinon.