9-month-old killed in Chester County house fire, officials say

A 9-month-old died in a house fire Monday night, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators are still working to learn what caused it.

It ignited around 9 p.m. at a mill home on Second Street in Chester. Flames were pouring out of the house when firefighters arrived.

Crews said it took multiple units to get the fire under control.

Channel 9′s Tina Terry spoke with firefighters who desperately tried to save that child.

“You had a lot of people screaming and yelling different things, so as the fire chief, it changes your mind to think, ‘I got to see the occupancy and I’ve got to find out is someone in there,’” Chief James Jackson said.

Investigators said there were multiple adults and children in the home. The adults were able to get all of the kids outside except for the baby.

“When we start our search, we’re searching everything,” Jackson said. “We’re going under the beds, we’re searching everywhere you think someone would be. We’re searching, turning things over.”

It took them about six hours to put out the blaze. When they found the baby, it was too late.

“It’s tragic,” said Sam Scroggs, who works on Second Street.

“I can imagine the family’s going through a lot of stuff,” he said.

Scroggs said he wants the family to get everything they need, both physically and emotionally.

“I hope that the family seeks out a congregation to surround them, friends and family to pray with them, and seek after God, because these kind of times are very difficult,” he said.

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division is helping the Chester County Sheriff’s Office investigate the fire.

The baby’s identity has not been released.

