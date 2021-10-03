One killed in Clayton hit-and-run near highway. Town says it may be a homicide.

Clayton police are investigating after a person was killed Sunday morning in a hit-and-run crash that they say may have been a homicide.

The death occurred around 6:30 a.m. near Highway 70 and Medical Park Place, town spokesperson Nathanael Shelton said.

Police were called after a body was seen lying on the side of the road. Emergency responders determined the male victim, who officials did not name, was dead.

The victim was described as a Hispanic man with a green Hollister shirt and blue jeans, standing at roughly 5 feet 8 inches.

Shelton said a crime scene examination ruled the death a hit and run, and possibly a homicide.

The News & Observer has asked for more information about what factors led police to believe the case may be a homicide.

Law enforcement officials are searching for a red Chevrolet truck from 1997 to 2007 with possible damage to the front or side of the vehicle.

Those with information are asked to call Clayton police at 919-553-4611.