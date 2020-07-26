One killed dead in Keys harbor shooting, another stabbed and wounded on isolated island

A Marathon man was jailed on a murder charge Saturday night after police said he fatally shot a man and wounded a woman at Boot Key Harbor, a mooring marina in the Middle Keys city.

Christopher W. Davis, 59, who lives at the harbor and is listed as a carpenter, was arrested on a homicide charge.

Davis on Sunday was locked up at the Stock Island Detention Center without bond.

Christoper W. Davis

The shooting was the second serious violent act reported in the Keys over the weekend as the sheriff’s office investigated a stabbing off Key West on Friday night.

Man stabbed on island off Key West

A 51-year-old man was airlifted to a Miami hospital Friday night after being stabbed in the stomach on Wisteria Island, an undeveloped island off Key West where homeless people often set up camps.

“What spurred the incident and who is responsible remains under investigation,” said Adam Lindardt, the spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday.

The Sheriff’s Office learned of the stabbing at approximately 11:30 p.m.

The U.S. Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission assisted in the response.