One killed in deputy-involved shooting in Lake County

Apr. 25—Deputies in Lake County shot and killed a 27-year-old man who allegedly tried to attack them during a welfare check on April 24, Sheriff Don Bell said Tuesday.

Bell identified the dead man as Christopher Ochs of Missoula.

"The Lake County Sheriff's Office sends our condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Ochs," Bell said in a press release announcing the deputy-involved shooting.

The shooting occurred after deputies were asked to help an individual perform a welfare check on a person located in a home on Cold Creek Lane, officials said. As deputies approached the home about 2:30 p.m., Ochs allegedly emerged wielding a large Bowie knife.

A deputy shot him after he charged at them, Bell said.

The Missoula County Coroner's Office is overseeing the death investigation, according to Bell. The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is reviewing the shooting, he said.

Bell said that his office planned on releasing no further information, citing the privacy of Ochs' family and the state review of the shooting.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.